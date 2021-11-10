Significant Derby County development shared as club gear up for another points deduction

Derby County are set to be docked another nine points after reaching an agreement with the EFL following talks.

The Rams have already been hit with a 12-point penalty after entering administration back in September, which saw Wayne Rooney’s men drop to the bottom of the Championship.

And, the gap to safety is going to increase significantly now, as the Telegraph have confirmed that Derby will accept a further nine point punishment, with an additional three points suspended. Plus, the appeal they had lodged over the initial deduction will be dropped.

The update explains how after receiving legal advice, the administrators feel this is the best option for the club as it will give them closure.

Of course, this would effectively relegate the Rams as they will be 18 points from safety having played over a third of the campaign.

However, the one positive is that it should speed up a potential sale of the club, as the interested parties will know exactly what the situation is and there is plenty of interest in Derby.

The report expects confirmation of the new points deduction within the next few days.

The verdict

Obviously, this is a big blow for Derby fans as they realistically know their team will be playing in the third tier next season and that’s tough for them.

But, many will have resigned themselves to that happening because of the off-field turmoil that has engulfed the club for a long time now.

In the bigger picture, you can understand why the decision was made. The remainder of the season will be tough but Derby can now try and start fresh with new owners and they will hope a deal can be agreed in the coming weeks and months.

