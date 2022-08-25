Significant Coventry City update shared ahead of Preston clash

Coventry City have confirmed that the game against Preston on Wednesday will go ahead after the pitch was deemed safe and playable.

As has been well-documented, it’s been a hugely frustrating start to the campaign for the Sky Blues, who have only played two fixtures in the league as issues with the surface at the Coventry Building Society Arena meant games were called off.

However, plans were revealed last week to finally improve the pitch and those have happened successfully, with Chief Executive Dave Boddy giving an update to the official site.

“This is very pleasing news and we can’t wait until next Wednesday’s game. The confirmation that the pitch work has been successful in making the required improvements is what Sky Blues fans have been waiting to hear.”

That will be a huge relief for Mark Robins who didn’t hide his anger at how this has played out in the opening weeks of the season, with his side bottom of the table with several games in hand on the sides above them.

Coventry face Hull City away from home this weekend.

The verdict

This is great news for Coventry because whilst the situation was outside of their control, it was still embarrassing for the club that they hadn’t been able to fulfil fixtures.

So, now this is a problem that should be sorted completely moving forward and it will be fantastic for the fans to get back to their home stadium on Wednesday.

First though, Robins and the players will be desperate to pick up three points at Hull as they look to start climbing the table.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.