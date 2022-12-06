Significant Coventry City takeover update emerges

Coventry City‘s takeover by Doug King looks set to be ratified by the EFL later on this week, according to CoventryLive.

Despite the latest instalment of the Sky Blues saga which involves new CBS Arena owner Mike Ashley issuing an eviction notice to the club despite initially insisting they were allowed to stay at their home stadium, King is fully committed to pressing ahead with his 85 per cent purchase of the Championship outfit.

Coventry announced King’s surprise proposed takeover on the eve of a high court hearing which ultimately saw Ashley’s Frasers Group become the new leaseholders of the CBS Arena following the financial demise of Arena Coventry Limited and Wasps Rugby Club, with King putting his plans into the public domain about a £25 million last-minute bid for the complex.

Even though there was disappointment that his bid did not make it to the table, King has committed himself to the Midlands club and has already met manager Mark Robins to discuss January transfer plans – albeit before the latest curveball in the form of eviction.

14 quiz questions about historic Coventry City moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 Who did Coventry defeat in the 1987 FA Cup final? Arsenal Chelsea Tottenham West Ham

There will likely be an announcement from the club though by the end of the week that King has been given the seal of approval to finalise his acquisition of the club, with then only the stadium issues to sort out.

The Verdict

Even though there are still issues in regards to what Mike Ashley has done already this week, the actual takeover of the club is a step in the right direction.

Some still have reservations over King and how close he potentially is with Sisu and whether anything will actually change at the club, but the first chance we will get to observe that is in the January transfer window.

Taking his words at face value, King looks to be keen to inject some fresh blood into Coventry’s squad and help Mark Robins, which seems very-much needed for the second half of the season.

Coventry supporters will be hoping that this isn’t a false dawn with King, and there are still issues in regards to their stadium situation, but the future certainly looks a tad brighter.