Significant Coventry City development shared ahead of 21/22 season

Coventry City will play at the Ricoh Arena next season, after an agreement was reached between SISU and Wasps.

Remarkably, the ongoing dispute left the Sky Blues, once again, without their own home, meaning they had to play games outside their own city.

Having spent the 2013/14 campaign in Northampton, Coventry have played the last two seasons at Birmingham City’s St. Andrew’s stadium.

Whilst it’s been a successful period for Mark Robins’ men, many fans have stayed away, as they are understandably furious that the club has been put in this position.

Thankfully, that looks set to change, as Sky Sports confirmed that a 10-year deal has been agreed between Sky Blues owners SISU and stadium owners Wasps, which will see Coventry play their from the start of the 2021/22 season.

The update states that the EFL are set to approve the agreement in the next 24 hours, with a formal announcement set to follow.

For Robins and the team, they will hope to be playing in the Championship at the Ricoh Arena. They are currently two places and three points above the relegation zone with 12 games to play.

The verdict

This is great news for Coventry as they need to be playing in their own city, and it’s quite ridiculous that they haven’t been able to for the past two years.

Of course, there are a lot of issues that have gone on, and nobody has come out of it looking good.

Pleasingly, this should be the end of the matter, so Coventry can look forward to getting back to their proper home, where the fans will hope to be watching Championship football.

