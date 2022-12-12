Significant Coventry City/CBS Arena update emerges

Coventry City will continue playing their home matches at the Coventry Building Society Arena until at least May 2023 after the club signed a new license agreement with Frasers Group.

The club confirmed this via a club statement this evening, which read: “Coventry City Football Club is pleased to confirm that it has signed a new licence agreement with Frasers Group in order for the Club to continue to play home games at the Coventry Building Society Arena.”

“This represents a positive step forward for the Club and its fans and we now look forward to establishing a constructive working relationship with Frasers Group.

“The licence that we have today signed will run until May 2023 and is subject to EFL approval, which we expect to be granted on Tuesday.

“Coventry City will now commence amicable talks with Frasers Group with a view to agreeing a longer-term licence for the Club to play at the Arena.”

This comes after Frasers Group, issued the Sky Blues with an eviction notice one week ago.

At the time, Frasers Group said that the Championship side had no continuing right to use the ground unless a new licence could be agreed after they took over the stadium last month when Wasps Rugby club went into administration.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Coventry City players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 Has former Coventry man Dominic Hyam ever played for a Yorkshire based team? Yes No

News of a new deal will come as a big sigh of relief for Coventry City supporters, who, in recent times, have had to watch their club play home games in Northampton and Birmingham.

The Sky Blues are due to host Swansea City in Championship action at the CBS Arena on Saturday.

The Verdict

This is fantastic news for Coventry City and their supporters.

There was no doubt that the eviction notice served by Frasers Group was worrying, but news that the club will be playing their home games at the stadium will be a welcomed relief.

This new agreement does only run until the end of the season, though, so there is still plenty of work to be done on a longer-term arrangement.

The positive thing is, though, after already having games disrupted at home this campaign, that should no longer happen in 2022/23 for the Sky Blues.