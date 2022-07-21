Significant Coventry City and Burnley update emerges regarding transfer pursuit of key player

Burnley will not be signing Coventry City star Callum O’Hare this summer, it has been claimed.

That is according to CoventryLive, who, this evening, exclusively revealed that the 24-year-old’s proposed move to Turf Moor has fallen through after Burnley and the Sky Blues failed to agree terms.

With plenty of time left in the window, this perhaps seem premature to say given that Burnley could up their offer, however, the report states that as far are Coventry are concerned, this is the end of it.

Coventry remained firm on their valuation of the player, it seems, with the club seeking £9-10 million for their talented attacking midfielder.

It would be fair to say there has been a little bit of friction between the two sides throughout the negotiations taking place.

That came after Clarets’ boss Vincent Kompany said the following publicly when asked about O’Hare recently.

“I’m all for transparency.” Kompany said, via the Burnley Express, when asked about O’Hare recently.

“I would rather not lie but these things are hard until they are done, they can still go wrong.

“We think he is a great player, and we think he would be great for us but is a deal done, no.”

This frustrated Sky Blues boss Mark Robins, who had a sharp response for the Belgian when asked about his comments.

“All I’m aware of is that I’ve seen their [Burnley’s] manager make some comments which are totally out of order.” Robins told CoventryLive.

“I think we do those things behind closed doors, but I’ve seen those comments and I’m not happy with them.

“But it is what it is. I think everybody knows that [O’Hare] has been subject of interest, speaking from the last 12 months or so.

“Burnley have been there all summer really and haven’t gone away, so we’ll see what the next few weeks brings.”

The Verdict

This is certainly a surprising update it has to be said.

Whilst there has potentially been a bit of friction between Kompany and Robins, you did not expect that to stop a deal from happening this summer.

There’s no suggestion it has, either, but clearly neither side were willing to compromise when it came to what they valued O’Hare at.

If that really is the end of it, it is great news for Coventry City given just how talented O’Hare is.

They will hope not, but, given that talent O’Hare possesses, the Sky Blues could potentially field further calls for the 24-year-old in the coming weeks.