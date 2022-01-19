Significant contract update emerges involving West Brom man

West Bromwich Albion captain Jake Livermore is said to have triggered a one year contract extension, as per a recent report by the Express & Star.

It is said in the report that the clause within the midfielder’s existing deal was triggered after Livermore his an appearance marker this season.

His contract was previously due to expire come the end of the current season at the Hawthorns but now this activation clears up any lingering doubts that existed over his future with the Baggies.

Livermore has been a regualr for the Black Country side ever since his move to the club from Hull City back in 2018 and certainly leads by example.

The holding midfielder has made a total of 22 appearances for Albion this term, thus seeing him become a key component of Valerien Ismael’s side.

Quiz: Can you name which club West Brom signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Darnell Furlong Hull Millwall QPR Reading

Now aged 32, Livermore will be hoping that he can get his side promoted back to the Premier League this term after seeing them suffer relegation last year.

The Verdict

Many behind the scenes at the club will have known that this clause was close to being activated, so they will no doubt be pleased that it is done and dusted.

Livermore has been given a new lease of life under Ismael and certainly doesn’t look out of place as captain of what is a very experienced squad at West Brom.

He certainly still has a good few years left ahead of him at this kind of level and the hope will be now that he can lead his side back into the top flight.

Providing he stays fit and keeps hitting the levels that the manager wants from him, the Baggies should prove to be a very tough team to stop in the promotion race as we move further into 2022.