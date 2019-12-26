Significant club figure talks possibility of signing Stoke City player

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu has confirmed the club’s interest in Stoke City midfielder Badou N’Diaye, as per reports from Fanatik via Sport Witness.

The Senegalese midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from the bet365 Stadium, with a move back to Turkey looking increasingly likely for the 29-year-old.

N’Diaye spent last season on loan with Galatasaray after failing to help Stoke avoid relegation from the Premier League in 2017/18, falling out of favour under Gary Rowett.

But despite becoming a key player under Nathan Jones in the early parts of the season, the midfielder has found game time hard to come by under Michael O’Neill, starting just one league game thus far.

N’Diaye was pictured on a plane ahead of a rumoured move to Turkey, with reports claiming that a loan deal until the end of the season in the offing. which could be made permanent in the summer.

But speaking about the possibility of signing the 29-year-old, Agaoglu remained quiet about the potential signing, saying: “Yes, Ndiaye is on our agenda but we are not the ones who called him to Turkey. Maybe he has other things to do, maybe he is talking with other clubs.

“I don’t know. I can’t say anything about this transfer at the moment because nothing is decided.”

Stoke head into Boxing Day’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday sitting rock bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table, two points adrift of safety.

The Verdict

I don’t think I believe Agaoglu here as a move looks nearly done and finalised.

It’s a shame how his time at Stoke has panned out – he is a very gifted player who adds real strength, power and drive to the midfield.

But O’Neill clearly has his favourites, and N’Diaye’s future always looked certain the moment Ryan Woods was brought in from the cold and put back into the side ahead of him.