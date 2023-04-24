Chelsea are ‘moving closer’ to appointing Mauricio Pochettino as their new boss, in news that will be a relief to all connected to Burnley.

Vincent Kompany had been on Chelsea’s radar

Clarets’ boss Vincent Kompany has enjoyed a brilliant first season in management in English football, with his side having already won promotion back to the Premier League. And, they can make the campaign even more memorable by winning the title at bitter rivals Blackburn on Tuesday night.

With Burnley having achieved their success playing a stylish, exciting brand of football, it’s perhaps no surprise that Kompany is being courted by some of the top clubs in the country.

It has been claimed that Spurs were monitoring the former Manchester City player, whilst recent reports stated that Kompany was on a three-man shortlist for the Chelsea job.

That caused concern among some of the supporters at Turf Moor, with Kompany not giving much away at all when he is quizzed on his future at the club.

However, it appears that the 37-year-old will not be joining the Blues, as 90min revealed that Pochettino is now in line to be named as Graham Potter’s permanent successor.

They state the Argentinian has shown a ‘real willingness’ to take the job, and talks are progressing well, even if there are further hurdles to overcome, including agreeing personal terms with the former Spurs chief.

Nevertheless, Pochettino is the first-choice for the role and there is an expectation he will be in charge of Chelsea next season as they look to forget what has been a miserable campaign so far, with the side languishing in mid-table.

Kompany interest is inevitable

It’s probably annoyed Burnley fans that even after promotion they have had to continuously read about the future of Kompany, but the fact he is even in discussion for a job like Chelsea shows they have a talented coach on their hands.

Pleasingly for Burnley, it seems the Londoners are looking elsewhere, and whilst Kompany’s name will no doubt be linked with other jobs, the appeal of Stamford Bridge was obvious.

Ultimately though, this talk hasn’t impacted Kompany, who maintains that his only focus is Burnley, and he will be fully concentrated on trying to win the Championship title at Ewood Park, which would be a night Clarets fans remember and talk about for a long, long time.