Significant Charlton Athletic update shared involving key figure

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that boss Dean Holden has signed a deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2026.

The 43-year-old was only named as the Addicks boss in December but he quickly changed the fortunes of the club to ensure they pulled clear of the relegation zone.

Those displays prompted speculation that Holden could leave the Valley, with recent reports claiming he was on the radar of Oxford United before they turned to Liam Manning.

However, it was suggested in the week that Holden was ready to commit to Charlton and that has proven to be the case, as it was announced by the club prior to today’s game against Accrington that a fresh agreement had been signed that will keep him at the club for beyond the next three years.

That will end any thought of Holden leaving ahead of what could be a busy summer for the Londoners, where the boss is sure to want to reshape the squad ahead of his first full campaign in charge.

The verdict

This is great news for Charlton as Holden has been a positive influence on the team, encouraging an attractive style of play and more importantly getting results and more out of the players.

After a turbulent period, the Addicks need to have some stability and whilst off-field issues never seem far away, this should at least help the footballing side.

Now, it’s about staying in League One this season and then looking forward to what they hope will be a bright future under Holden.

