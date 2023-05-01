Joshua Friedman's consortium has submitted a £10.5m offer to try and secure the takeover of League One side Charlton Athletic, according to Sky Sports News.

The Addicks have been the subject of takeover speculation for some time now, with Charlie Methven and his team failing to get a deal over the line, before US businessman Marc Spiegel entered the race to try and take the club off Thomas Sandgaard's hands.

Sandgaard isn't exactly a hugely popular figure at The Valley and with the third-tier side's owner showing a willingness to cash in on the club at the right price, his time in the English capital could be coming to an end.

Thomas Sandgaard's stance

At the moment, he is currently considering whether to accept this recent offer from Friedman and his team, with this deal giving Sandgaard a potential opportunity to make an exit if he's keen to do so.

However, it was reported yesterday that the Addicks' current owner was happy to stay in his current role if needed, even though he has been open to a sale for "a couple of years" now.

As things stand, no bid that has come in has matched his valuation but that could change with this latest offer.

Marc Spiegel's takeover attempt

Sky Sports News believe Spiegel's takeover attempt is on the verge of collapsing despite the fact a deal was supposed to be sealed at the weekend.

That's a big blow for the US businessman who would have been keen to take control of the third-tier side after managing to capitalise following Methven's withdrawal from the race.

In better news for Charlton, Friedman could potentially take over from Sandgaard within weeks after already undertaking a sizeable chunk of the EFL's test to ensure the former is a fit and proper person to be in charge at The Valley.

Is this good news for Charlton Athletic?

Getting a takeover done and dusted as quickly as possible has to be a key priority for the Addicks because they won't want this saga to affect their summer business.

Dean Holden and the recruitment team will have known for a while that the club were going to be competing in the third tier next season, so they probably have quite a few targets lined up already.

But if a bid is accepted, it would be difficult to see Sandgaard spending too much money considering he could be gone within a matter of weeks.

However, he should be looking to give Holden a decent transfer budget to play with because that will give Charlton a good chance of thriving even if Friedman's fresh takeover attempt falls through.

The collapse of Methven's deal and Spiegel's difficulties just go to show that a deal isn't done until it's done, so it should be business as usual at The Valley going into the summer with Sandgaard injecting the funds needed for the club to enjoy a good start to the summer.