Charlie Patino is set to depart Arsenal on a permanent basis this summer.

According to The Athletic, the 19-year-old will leave the Emirates at the end of the current season.

Patino has spent the year on loan with Blackpool and has stood out in the Championship despite the team’s disappointing campaign.

Does Charlie Patino have a future at Blackpool?

The Seasiders were condemned to relegation to League One at the weekend with a defeat to promotion chasing Millwall.

Despite the team suffering from a poor campaign, Patino has still earned plenty of plaudits for his performances.

The youngster has made 33 league appearances, including 27 starts, and has contributed two goals and four assists.

Patino has told Arsenal of his desire to leave the club in the summer, despite being contracted to the Gunners until 2025.

The midfielder has opted for a permanent move as he reportedly feels another loan deal would not be beneficial for the long-term health of his career.

There is interest in his services from clubs across the United Kingdom, as well as from abroad.

The Premier League side triggered a contract extension option in his current deal, but are said to be open to a sale in order to grant the player’s wish.

It remains to be seen where he will play his football next, but a move to Blackpool may prove unlikely following the club’s relegation to the third tier.

Patino has proven his capability at a Championship level and it would come as no surprise to find a number of suitors from the second division chasing his signature when the transfer window opens later this summer.

What does the future hold for Blackpool?

Meanwhile, Blackpool will now be planning for life in League One after just two seasons in the Championship.

The departure of Neil Critchley last summer was the beginning of a tumultuous period at Bloomfield Road.

A new managerial appointment will be made ahead of the transfer window reopening after the season concludes.

The club will want to build a side capable of going straight back up from the third division.

What next for Charlie Patino?

A move to the Championship makes the most sense for the youngster, although a move abroad could also be an exciting prospect.

While Blackpool has proven a good home for him in the last year, it is unlikely he will want to compete at a League One level.