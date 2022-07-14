Significant breakthrough made in Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit of Middlesbrough man

Tottenham Hotspur have made a breakthrough in their attempts to sign Middlesbrough wing-back Djed Spence, with a medical set to occur within the next 48 hours, David Ornstein has reported.

In a deal which has been on the table for well over a month, it appeared that a potential impasse had been reached between both clubs in terms of the price Spurs were willing to pay.

However, per Ornstein, the help of Spence’s representative Scott Smith has made sure that the club’s owners Daniel Levy and Steve Gibson have been able to come to an agreement for the 21-year-old’s services.

And according to Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas, the fee that has been settled on between the two clubs is an initial transaction of £12.5 million, with the potential for the deal to rise to £20 million if several add-ons are met.

Spence was left out of Boro’s overseas pre-season training camp as negotiations continued over a potential exit.

Nottingham Forest also wanted Spence back on a permanent basis having featured 42 times for the Reds on loan in their Championship play-off final-winning season, but they conceded defeat in that battle a number of weeks ago, instead opting for Liverpool’s Neco Williams.

The Verdict

The end is finally in sight for Boro, who have seemingly been dealing with Spurs for a while now as they’ve failed to stump up what is deemed an acceptable fee.

Spence showed all the signs last season that he is a ready-made Premier League player, although that doesn’t necessarily mean he will slot right in at Spurs.

For Boro though, it means that they can finally press on with significant transfer business this summer.

The money they will receive from Spurs will help to fund the signings of multiple strikers, and perhaps players in other positions – this is where their transfer window really starts getting going.