Stephen Dobbie is in with a chance of landing the Blackpool job permanently as it was revealed that Ciaran Donnelly is involved in the process of finding Mick McCarthy’s successor.

Who will be the new Blackpool manager?

The Seasiders are preparing for life in League One after a 3-2 defeat to Millwall on Friday finally confirmed their relegation after a tough season.

It had been hoped that the experienced McCarthy, who was appointed in January, would be able to salvage the season, but his arrival didn’t work out, as they continued to struggle, before the former Wolves chief left in April.

That saw development coach Dobbie step up to lead the first-team for the remaining games, and he has managed to get a response from the players, as they’ve picked up six points from the five fixtures he has overseen.

As well as that, the team have shown fight, evident with the way they kept going against the Lions on Friday night, so Dobbie has done his chances of landing the job no harm.

And, it appears he is a genuine contender, as The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that Donnelly, who runs the academy, is involved in the decision-making process, and he is a fan of Dobbie. The update adds that there could be a focus on youth next season, where Dobbie’s work with the academy in the past would give him an advantage.

It’s also claimed that the likes of Richie Wellens and former boss Neil Critchley are in the frame to take over, with the interview process having already begun as the club look to make a move ahead of pre-season.

Dobbie would be a smart appointment

The obvious risk with Dobbie is his lack of experience, but that brings back the question, how will he get experience if he’s not given an opportunity? What you can say is that he has done well since stepping up recently, getting a few good results, playing a brand of football that the fans can get behind, and the players have bought into what he wants.

As well as that, he will be prepared to give the youngsters a chance, so he could be the ideal figurehead to lead what could be a new-look Blackpool as they look to win promotion straight back to the Championship next season.

Of course, there are other exciting candidates out there, but Dobbie is right to be under consideration, and he won’t have done his chances of landing the job permanently any harm with how things have gone recently despite relegation.