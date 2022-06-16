Significant Blackpool development shared as managerial search continues

Liam Rosenior has turned down the chance of becoming Blackpool boss as it stands, although discussions are ongoing with the Derby County coach.

It was well documented that the 37-year-old was in talks to become Neil Critchley’s successor and it became apparent quickly that he was the preferred candidate for the Seasiders hierarchy.

However, despite the deal seeming to be advanced, it hasn’t got over the line yet.

And, Telegraph reporter Sam Wallace has provided an update on the situation this evening, revealing that Rosenior has some key concerns that saw him reject the chance to take over unless changes are made.

“Liam Rosenior has turned down the Blackpool manager job, as currently offered. Talks ongoing over squad budget & training ground issues. Most recent meeting with club was on Tuesday, following initial interview. Derby County due £300k compensation if agreement is reached.”

The Championship side were left shocked when Critchley made the decision to leave to become Aston Villa’s assistant manager and they will hope to name his replacement with the players due back for pre-season later this month.

The verdict

This is a real worry for Blackpool because Rosenior hasn’t yet managed a club and is currently working at a Derby side that are in crisis yet he still doesn’t want to move to them.

So, his concerns are genuine and you have to ask questions of the hierarchy if they can’t convince him to come in.

Ultimately though, discussions are ongoing and it will be interesting to see whether an agreement can be reached, as they will need to look elsewhere quickly if Rosenior’s mind can’t be changed.

