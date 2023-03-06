Significant Blackburn Rovers individual set for Ewood Park exit

Blackburn Rovers head of recruitment Gus Williams is set to depart Ewood Park after less than a year in his role, according to Football Insider.

That is because Williams has landed a new role with the Welsh FA, where he was previously before having worked there for 22 yers, before making the move to the Championship promotion chasers last summer.

Williams held the title of National Talent ID Manager with Wales in the past, but it is understood that he is going to take up a different job in the setup, with their interest being made clear in a report from Alan Nixon on Sunday.

He had replaced John Park in the important job at Rovers, who left the club at the end of his contract last summer and headed back to Scotland with Rangers.

Quiz: Are these 20 Blackburn Rovers facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Blackburn Rovers were formed in 1875? Real Fake

It means that Blackburn are now looking for their third different recruitment chief in the space of a year, but per Football Insider, they are already well underway with that particular search and have already conducted some interviews so that they can replace Williams swiftly.

The Verdict

The job of a head of recruitment is a big one in football, especially under the director of football model that Blackburn operate with, so for Williams to be departing so soon is a big blow.

Considering he has already worked with the Welsh FA for much of his career though, it’s perhaps one he couldn’t afford to turn down, having given club recruitment a try for half a season.

It’s important though that Rovers now get the right individual in to replace him, as they face a big summer coming up.

They could either be in the Premier League and they’d really have to sign the right players, or if they are in the Championship they are likely to lose Ben Brereton Diaz on a free transfer, so his replacement amongst other new faces will need to be goo fits.