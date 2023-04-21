American hedge fund manager Tom Wagner is close to buying a stake in Birmingham City, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Wagner is said to be closing in on a deal, which would include the Blues' stadium, St Andrew's.

Birmingham City takeover situation

A little more than a week ago, current Blues owners Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited announced on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that they'd entered a period of exclusive negotiation over the sale of the club and the stadium.

And now, Bloomberg has reported that Wagner is close to buying a stake in the Championship club and that the deal will include St Andrew's.

A takeover led by Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez fell through late last year while local businessman Jeremy Dale is thought to have been heading a consortium bid as well but the identity of the prospective new Birmingham owner has now been revealed.

Who is prospective new Birmingham City owner Tom Wagner?

Wagner is an American hedge fund manager. The former Goldmann Sachs managing director founded Knighthead Capital Management alongside associate Ara Cohen in 2008. The New York-based investment company now manages around $9 billion in assets.

The Birmingham deal would not be his first foray into sports as Wagner led a group purchase of a pickleball team that included NFL legend Tom Brady.

The American is named as a director of Shelby Companies Limited - a subsidiary of Knightshead Capita Management that was set up on the day that the current Blues owners announced they were in talks over a sale.

Birmingham City summer transfer plans

With the summer window approaching, Wagner's takeover could come at the perfect time to allow the club to capitalise on the progress made by John Eustace this term.

The Blues were tipped for relegation ahead of the season but Eustace has kept them clear of that dogfight for the most part and has equalled their highest Championship points over the past six seasons after their midweek win away at Millwall.

Things are moving in the right direction under the young coach but investment will be needed in the summer transfer window to ensure that continues.

The arrival of new ownership usually means plenty of money to spend and we can expect Eustace to be well-backed in the coming months - assuming the takeover deal goes through.

Blues supporters have been here before so you can understand if they remain a little cautious until everything is confirmed.