Birmingham City's current owners, Birmingham Sports Holding Limited, have announced on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange two letters of intent regarding an agreement with a potential purchaser.

As confirmed by a statement released by the club's official website, 24% of the shares in Birmingham will be transacted by BSHL to the new owner.

The other transaction will involve 21.64% of the shares in Birmingham being transferred to the new owner from Oriental Rainbow Investments Limited and Achiever Global Group Limited.

The share capital of St Andrew's will also be transferred to the prospective buyer of the Blues.

A period of exclusivity has been entered as final terms on transactions will be discussed.

The club will officially name the potential buyer within two months of the release of the letters of intent.

Who has been touted with a potential takeover of Birmingham City this year?

In January, a report from The Athletic suggested that Jeremy Dale was interested in buying Birmingham.

Earlier this month, a fresh update from this outlet revealed that talks were still ongoing between Dale and the club over a takeover proposal.

Dale's consortium are said to be looking to buy Vong Pech's stake in Birmingham before completing a full takeover of the Championship side.

When you consider that the Blues previously entered a period of exclusivity last year before a deal involving Maxi Lopez and Paul Richardson collapsed, the club's supporters will need to be wary of this latest update.

With there being hurdles to overcome for Birmingham's prospective buyer, everyone associated with the club will be hoping that this particular takeover bid runs smoothly.

If a deal is completed before the transfer window opens this summer, it will be interesting to see whether Blues head coach John Eustace is given a bigger budget to work with.

Birmingham have made progress under the guidance of Eustace this season as they have already exceeded the points tally that they amassed in the previous term with five games left to play.

On course to retain their Championship status for another year, the Blues could potentially go on to reach new heights at this level in the 2023/24 campaign if they nail their transfer recruitment this summer.

With the arrival of new owners, a feel-good factor could return to St Andrew's following what has been a difficult period for the club.