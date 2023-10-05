Highlights Birmingham City's new owners are considering appointing Wayne Rooney as their manager, despite the team's reasonable start to the season under John Eustace.

Replacing Eustace would be a huge risk, as he has done a fine job so far and the team's current 12th place standing is a good return.

Rooney's potential appointment would help raise the profile of the club and gain the respect of the dressing room, but it would be a real shock if Eustace left at this point unless he chose to do so.

Birmingham City’s owners are still interested in Wayne Rooney, with John Eustace’s head coach role ‘under threat’.

Birmingham enjoy positive start after takeover

It was a huge summer for Blues, with the club finally under new ownership, as Tom Wagner completed his takeover, in news that the fans had been waiting years for.

On the pitch, things have gone quite well for Eustace’s side, as they sit 12th in the table ahead of Friday night’s game against West Brom.

Blues had been superb in the opening weeks, but they had gone five without a win in the league until they hammered Huddersfield 4-1 in the week.

Wayne Rooney on Birmingham City’s radar

To the surprise of many, it was claimed last month, when Blues were doing very well, that DC United boss Rooney was a target for Birmingha, with the new owners thought to be keen on appointing their own man.

However, nothing happened, but the form has dipped since, and Football Insider has stated that the Manchester United legend remains on the radar of the American owners, with Eustace’s future in doubt.

“Birmingham City have a strong interest in DC United manager Wayne Rooney, sources have told Football Insider. The owners explored making a big-name appointment after completing their takeover in the summer.

“But they have kept faith with John Eustace, who took over in the summer of 2022. However, his position is under threat despite the team’s reasonable start to the campaign and Rooney is firmly on their radar.

“He is seen by the Birmingham owners as having the profile, potential and status to elevate the club, and also the potential to make a big impact in what would be his second spell in England as a manager following his time in charge of Derby County.”

Would this be a good appointment?

Firstly, before you get into whether Rooney would be a good appointment, you have to say that replacing Eustace would be a huge risk.

He has done a fine job since his appointment, and sitting 12th in the table is a good return at this stage of the season. Of course, the side have been inconsistent, but that was to be expected after a busy summer.

As for Rooney, he handled himself extremely well under challenging circumstances with Derby, although his time with DC United hasn’t been great, even if they have had issues themselves.

This update may come as a huge surprise, but new owners often bring their own manager in, and the fact this hasn’t gone away suggests Rooney is someone the club do admire, and he would no doubt help raise the profile of the club, and gain the respect of the dressing room.

But, unless Eustace chose to leave, such as if he was approached by Rangers, then it would be a real shock if he did leave at this point.

What next for Birmingham City?

It remains to be seen whether the board do make a change, but you can be sure that Eustace and the players are only concentrating on football matters.

Confidence will be high after the magnificent win over the Terriers, with a game against West Brom next up on Friday night.

Whilst it’s not the biggest game in the region for the fans, it’s sure to have an edge to it, and they will be looking to head into the international break with another win.