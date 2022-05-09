Significant Birmingham City development shared with major changes in pipeline

Birmingham City are close to being taken over after an unnamed British businessman was given a period of exclusivity to complete a £32m deal for the club, whilst Lee Bowyer is expected to lose his job.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the ownership of Blues in recent days and the Telegraph have revealed this evening that a potential deal is close.

They state that a UK based investor, who has no links to Mike Ashley or Maxi Lopez, two figures who have been rumoured to be involved in different bids, has agreed a fee with the current owners and will now attempt to finalise the deal, with the update claiming there’s an optimism it could be done in the next month.

As well as that, they state Bowyer is ‘facing the sack this week’ after an underwhelming season that saw Blues end the campaign in 20th position.

If that does happen, it will give the potential new owner the chance to start fresh with their own man in charge.

The verdict

This is exciting news for all Blues fans because the current owners have made a series of mistakes over the years and the support are desperate for change.

You would have sympathy for Bowyer if he was sacked because he’s had to deal with some very challenging circumstances since coming into the club and will feel he hasn’t been properly backed, even if results are poor.

But, a change in ownership would always bring doubts about his future and this could signal a new era for Blues on and off the pitch ahead of next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.