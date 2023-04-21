Birmingham City’s prospective new owners will look to move the club to a new stadium in the future if their deal to buy the club goes through.

Who wants to buy Birmingham City?

It’s no secret that the current owners have made many mistakes over the years, with the financial mismanagement resulting in points deductions and plenty of fan protests.

Therefore, the supporters are desperate for fresh investment to come into the club, and there was a positive update on that front this morning, as it was revealed that American businessman Tom Wagner, part of a US hedge fund, is in talks to purchase Blues, and he seems to have the capital to get this deal sorted.

Interestingly, the Mirror has shared some of the plans of the new owners, which notably includes moving away from St. Andrew’s, which has been home of Birmingham City for over a century.

“The buyers will re-claim ownership of St Andrew’s - and part of their plans will be to re-develop the site as social housing. Discussions are underway to build a new stadium on a 40-acre piece of derelict land that was formerly used as a go-karting track at Birmingham Wheels.”

Part of the issues with the current ownership has been their failure to improve St. Andrew’s, with parts of the ground still shut as they’ve not met the safety requirements needed. And, despite plenty of claims that the problems would be sorted, John Eustace’s side are still playing in front of a limited capacity every game.

This could signal a bright future for Blues

Of course, the prospect of moving ground is going to be one that always divides opinion. St. Andrew’s has been home of Birmingham for over 100 years, so it’s a place that means a lot to all the fan base and the prospect of leaving is one that will anger a section of the support.

However, the potential new venue is in a location not too far from the current ground, and it’s importantly still in a key area that will allow Blues fans to get there with ease.

Obviously, all of this is a long way away, but it’s good to see long-term plans are in place if the new owners come in. Firstly though, all connected to Birmingham will just be hoping that this takeover does go through, so they can see the back of the current regime.