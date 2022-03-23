Significant Ben Brereton Diaz update shared ahead of Chile’s crucial World Cup clash with Brazil

Ben Brereton Diaz will not travel to Brazil with his Chile teammates for their crucial World Cup Qualifier tomorrow night.

The Blackburn forward has not played for his club since he was forced off against West Brom with an ankle injury back on February 14.

Therefore, it was always going to be contentious when he was called up by La Roja, with Rovers chief Tony Mowbray making it clear beforehand that he wasn’t happy with his star man going away.

However, even though Brereton Diaz is in South America, Chile confirmed today that he had not travelled with the squad for the game in the iconic Maracanã. The attacker will remain in the country though as he looks to get himself fit to feature against Uruguay next week.

Chile are currently two points away from the play-off spot as they look to book a place at the World Cup in Qatar later this year, but they face a battle to qualify as they are likely to need a result in Rio tomorrow.

The verdict

This will probably be a relief for the Blackburn fans as whilst they want Brereton Diaz to do well on the international stage, the only concern they have is that he is fit and ready for the run-in.

His importance to Rovers is clear to see and he will be key if Mowbray’s men are to finish in the top six.

It makes sense that he has stayed in Chile though, and they will hope he is able to feature against Uruguay next week in what could be a massive night for the player and the country.

