Significant Ashley Young update emerges as Watford eye reunion

Watford have made an offer to Ashley Young to bring the 35-year-old back to Vicarage Road this summer, a report from FC Inter News has claimed.

Young of course started his career with the Hornets, making over 100 appearances for the club before going on to play for Aston Villa, Manchester United and Inter Milan.

The former England international has spent the last two seasons with Inter, helping them win the Serie A title this season, although he is set to be out of contract in Italy this summer.

It was reported earlier this year that Young wants to return to Watford before the end of his playing career, and it now seems as though the Hornets are keen to take advantage of that to secure a reunion with the full-back.

According to this latest update, Watford have now offered Young a contract to make his return to Vicarage Road ahead of next season, when the club will be back in the Premier League after just a single year in the Championship.

It is thought that Young will leave Inter this summer, and that Watford have offered him a deal worth €2million for next season, with the option to extend that agreement by a further 12 months.

The report goes on to suggest that those figures are short of Young’s expectations at this moment in time, but that the full-back is willing to continue discussions in a bid to secure an agreement between the two parties.

The Verdict

It does seem as though this will be one to keep an eye out for in the next few months.

Given the connection between Watford and Young, you do feel as though it would be a hugely popular deal if the former England man was to return to Vicarage Road this summer.

Indeed, given he has just played a part in Inter’s Serie A win, it also appears as though Young could still play an important part in helping the Hornets re-establish themselves in the Premier League this summer.

As a result, this is a deal that would not just be for sentimental reasons, so it would be no huge surprise to see this get done eventually.