Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has directly asked the Red Devils to allow him to join Sunderland on loan, Sunderland Nation has reported.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a successful spell at The Stadium of Light last season, scoring 13 goals in 37 Championship appearances.

Amad Diallo's Sunderland Stats, 2022/23 Season (As Per Transfermarkt) Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes played Championship 39 14 3 2764 FA Cup 3 0 1 251

And his time in the North East seems to have left a lasting impression, with the Ivorian reportedly keen on rejoining the club on loan for the remainder of the season to aid their play-off push under Michael Beale.

He had hoped to use his performances last season as a springboard to ignite his Old Trafford career, but a knee injury in pre-season hampered his progression within Erik ten Hag's side.

Amad Diallo's return to fitness could come at the perfect time for Sunderland

The 21-year-old made his return to action in Manchester United's 2-1 defeat away to Nottingham Forest at the end of last year, and was named among the substitutes for their FA Cup fourth round tie against Newport County over the weekend.

Now it has been reported by Sunderland Nation that the player has directly requested to be allowed to return to Sunderland on loan for the second half of the season.

There are still obstacles to overcome, though, specifically financial ones as unlike last season, Man United want most of Amad’s wages covered in the loan deal.

Sunderland will attempt to talk them down on that, although they are happy to take on some cost.

One thing Amad has made clear is that Sunderland is the only club in the Championship he would want to sign for.

After being linked with Middlesbrough earlier this month, he contacted a Sunderland fan group to tell them it was ‘fake’ and he would only join Sunderland.

A deal is far from certain, it must be stressed.

There is also a chance that Man United could reassess their options and choose to be cautious and keep him, having let Jadon Sancho leave for Borussia Dortmund during the January window.

However, there is certainly now a growing hope that Amad can return to Sunderland for a second loan spell, something that would get the Stadium of Light rocking ahead of their upcoming fixtures.

Amad Diallo would add goals to Sunderland's misfiring attack

A problem for the Black Cats this season has been over relying on the goals of winger, Jack Clarke.

Nazariy Rusyn, Eliezer Mayenda, Mason Burstow and Luis Semedo were all brought in the summer to add goals, but between them have managed just two up until the halfway point of the campaign.

Clarke has scored 13 goals in 29 Championship appearances this season, more than the next three top scorers within Beale's ranks.

It has resulted in the York-born talent being linked with a move away from the North East, with Lazio reportedly keen on a move as per the Sunderland Echo, having also turned down offers from Burnley in the summer, with West Ham having also shown an interest in the forward in recent weeks.

However, Clarke looks set to stay on Wearside beyond the January window, and adding Amad to their attacking options could provide the injection of goals needed to push them further up the table and into the play-off positions.

Sunderland's next fixture will see them travel to Middlesbrough to kickstart February, before having some slightly more favourable fixtures to those around them, only facing sides in the bottom half of the Championship table for the rest of the month.

The next month could see Sunderland's charge for the Premeir League really take off, and the addition of Amad Diallo would certainly help their challenge take flight.