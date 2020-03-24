Signed by Nottingham Forest in 2017, this player’s time is surely up at the City Ground: Comment

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Comment’ series, this content strand is where the author of the article issues their personal opinion on the topic at hand….

It promises to be a rather interesting and uncertain end to the season for football fans, players and managers up and down the country.

The EFL have delayed matches until April the 30th at the earliest – a date that could be put even further back with the country now going into lockdown in order to combat the spread of coronavirus.

With nine league games left to play in the Championship, the likes of Nottingham Forest will be eager for the season to resume as quickly as possible, despite realising that people’s health and safety is most important.

Zach Clough is a player who faces an uncertain future at the City Ground for more than one reason, though.

The attacking midfielder arrived at the club from Bolton Wanderers in 2017, a signing that was seen as somewhat of a coup for the Reds.

Clough had established himself as one of the brightest prospects in the EFL at this stage, after coming through the ranks at Bolton and scoring several goals in the Trotters’ bid for promotion from League One.

He hit the ground running at the City Ground, scoring four goals in the second-half of the 2016/17 campaign as the Reds survived relegation under Mark Warburton.

But the following season is when things started to go wrong for Clough at Forest – the signing of Kieran Dowell pushed him down the pecking order, and game time became limited.

Fast forward nearly three years, and Clough is completely surplus to requirements on Trentside, after failing to make an impact under Aitor Karanka, Martin O’Neill and Sabri Lamouchi.

The midfielder hasn’t made a first-team appearance for the Reds in over two years, and after failed spells on loan at Bolton and with Rochdale in League One, he’s hardly done anything to attract Lamouchi’s attention.

This summer, Lamouchi is likely to strengthen his squad in preparation for the 2020/21 campaign, regardless of whether Forest find themselves in the Premier League or not.

Even if the Reds don’t win promotion and reach the top-flight this term, you imagine that Clough would be on a long list of players that the club will look to get rid of, along with the likes of Michael Hefele and Liam Bridcutt.

With the likes of Tiago Silva and Joao Carvalho ahead of Clough in the pecking order at Forest, it remains highly unlikely that the latter will break into the first-team anytime soon.

At the age of 25, he now needs to finally escape the City Ground and reignite his once promising career elsewhere.

