Signed by Derby in 2016, it’s surely time up for this player at Pride Park now: Comment

Derby County have seen very little of Scottish international Ikechi Anya since he joined the club back in 2016, but does he still have a future at Pride Park?

Anya joined Derby after a spell with Premier League side Watford, and it looked likely that he would come in to Pride Park and offer a solid defensive and midfielder option.

However, life with the East Midlands club has been somewhat non-existent, making 38 appearances during his time at the club.

The majority of those appearances came in the first season for Anya at Derby, failing to make an appearance in a Derby shirt over the last two seasons.

Struggling for fitness and game time over the past two domestic seasons, Anya did return earlier this season, making an appearance for Derby’s Under-23 side against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Despite his return to action for Derby’s second string, it remains unlikely that Rams boss Phillip Cocu will hand him chances for the remainder of this season, having the likes of Jayden Bogle, Duane Holmes and Andre Wisdom all capable of playing on the right hand side.

And it now seems, with recent events postponing football, Anya could well have played his last game at senior level for Derby, meaning his time at the club will be seen as nothing more than a waste.

The 32-year-old is likely to leave this summer, but where will interest come from, and how do potentially interested teams decide on his ability and quality after such a long period away from competitive action.

For Anya, this summer could prove to be a massive difference from his previous career accolades, notably with Watford.

Starting his career in England with Wycombe Wanderers, Anya developed through spells with Oxford United, Halesowen Town and Northampton Town before spending four years in Spanish football.

Returning to England in 2012 with Watford, the defender/midfielder played an important part in the Hornets promotion to the Premier League in 2015.

To coincide with his lack of playing time at club level, the Glasgow-born footballer has also failed to feature at international level for Scotland since 2017, and he will be hoping to secure a move with consistent football to potentially be handed a final chance for his country.

Whatever is next on the agenda for Anya remains to be seen, but it is fair to say that him and Derby simply have not worked…