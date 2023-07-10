Stockport County's signing of Nick Powell certainly raised eyebrows for many fans in the EFL as the Hatters continue to make marquee signings in their rise up the English football pyramid.

Having signed the likes of Antoni Sarcevic and Paddy Madden in their Vanarama National title-winning season, it was a telling sign as to how the Edgeley Park side would operate in the coming seasons - and only falling short at the final hurdle last season stopped them playing League One football next season against the likes of Wigan Athletic and Blackpool.

Instead, they will have to contend in the fourth tier again this season. The incoming of League Two Team of the Season star Ibou Touray was a welcome start to the recruitment period for Dave Challinor's side, but it was the signing of Nick Powell that has fans and pundits alike mesmerised by their business. Carlton Palmer feels the same - and the former Sheffield Wednesday and County man believes his arrival means they'll be challenging at the top end of the table in the upcoming campaign.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Stockport County's signing of Nick Powell?

Palmer has warned Stockport's League Two promotion rivals, such as Notts County, Wrexham and Salford City, that Powell represents a statement signing and one that puts them among the division's frontrunners.

He exclusively told Football League World: “Stockport County narrowly missed out on promotion last season, and Dave Challinor and his team will be looking to go one better than the play-offs next season. They will be looking for automatic promotion, and the signing of Nick Powell is certainly signalling their intent. I think they’ll probably be one of the favourites for automatic promotion.”

Why is Nick Powell a good signing for Stockport County?

Powell is a name that needs no introduction in the fourth tier. Of course, he made his name in League Two after a superb 2011-12 season at the age of just 17, where his 15 goals for Crewe Alexandra secured them promotion to the third tier after a play-off final win over Cheltenham Town, where his rasping volley brought the attentions of clubs up and down the country.

Manchester United opted to sign him, but once it became apparent that he wouldn’t make the grade in the Premier League for the Red Devils - despite scoring for them at the start of the season - he has since spent the majority of his time in the second tier.

Powell has proven to be a solid signing for clubs at Championship level, with at least five league goals in every single campaign bar last season, including a 12-goal haul from attacking midfield in 2020/21 for Stoke City. At the age of just 29 and joining the Hatters in their quest for promotion, only the signing of David McGoldrick somewhat rivals the addition of the former Wigan man.

Why are Stockport County considered favourites to go up?

Only penalty shootout heartache for the Greater Manchester outfit stopped them achieving a second-consecutive promotion, having won the Vanarama National League title the season before ahead of money-laden Wrexham. A slow start to proceedings generally hindered Dave Challinor's men, who went into the final day with aspirations of making the automatic places, though Northampton's win at Tranmere Rovers saw them fall short.

Not only do they have Powell, but top scorer Kyle Wootton got 14 goals, Madden scored 10 goals in 37 appearances, other midfield metronomes including Sarcevic and Callum Camps ran the midfield, whilst the addition of Ibou Touray is a steal. The team is star-studded, and the addition of Powell could be the final piece in the jigsaw to mount a title charge, or at the least, secure a promotion place.