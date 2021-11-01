‘Sign the contract’, ‘What an acquisition’ – These Nottingham Forest fans send clear message to summer recruit

Nottingham Forest made some interesting late additions in the summer transfer window, but only one of them has made an impact so far.

Reds’ fans are yet to see Mohamed Drager and Braian Ojeda in first-team action, whilst Xande Silva has made one substitute appearance against Middlesbrough and hasn’t been seen since.

However the latest addition of the lot has proven to be a massive hit at the City Ground and that is Djed Spence, who signed from league rivals Middlesbrough on a loan deal until the end of the season.

It came as somewhat of a surprise to both sets of fanbase – that evening the 21-year-old was being linked with Premier League clubs but it was Forest who made a concrete offer to take him temporarily and Boro accepted it, despite the fact he had already played three times under Neil Warnock at the start of the campaign.

Spence played just once under Chris Hughton but since Steve Cooper came in and switched formations, the youngster has excelled as a wing-back and netted his first goal in a 3-0 win over Birmingham in October.

Forest fans have been making their admiration for Spence very clear on social media and the replies to his latest social media post are very conclusive – supporters want the hierarchy to make a permanent move for him.

What an acquisition, we have the two best fullbacks in the league, cannot believe our luck at getting a player of this calibre on loan for the season, what were Boro thinking? 👀 Let's hope we can make Djed & ML both permanent fixtures at the CG 👍 — SJ (@Kingofcreatine) November 1, 2021

Would absolutely love to see you sign permanently. Quality player. Forests gain Middlesbrough’s loss 🤞 — Nigel Hemsley (@NigelHemsley1) November 1, 2021

Get signed up on a permanent djed — JAY (@J101nffc) November 1, 2021

Sign the contract x — nffc Oscar (@nffcfanhuge1) November 1, 2021

Top player Djed, hope you’re a Forest player for many years to come. Love watching you play. — Mrdan1000 (@mrdan1000) November 1, 2021

Get it done @nffc 🙏🏽 — Ady Riley (@AdyRiley) November 1, 2021

Hope you're staying boss man — 𝙀𝙇𝙇𝙄𝙊𝙏𝙏 🦖 (@Overthegiantree) November 1, 2021

Hope you’re enjoying it here boss — Carl (@MedCLJS) November 1, 2021