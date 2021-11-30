Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Sign the contract’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to player’s recent comments

Published

51 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest endured a terrible start to the Championship campaign but have recovered tremendously since Steve Cooper took charge.

The Reds have accumulated 21 points since Cooper was appointed in late September, with the Midlands club losing just one league game in the process.

One player who has remained consistently good throughout the season thus far is Brennan Johnson, who is thriving in his first campaign in the Championship.

Johnson has chipped in with three goals and three assists in the league thus far, whilst his displays have also caught there attention of the higher division, with five Premier League clubs currently monitoring his progress, as per a Football League World exclusive.

Speaking to the club’s media about what it is like to represent the Championship club and his season thus far, Johnson said: “I’m really enjoying my football. Every game I play for this club is a dream and hopefully I can get some more assists and goals for the fans to enjoy.”

The young attacker has an incredibly high ceiling and could go on to enjoy a very successful career, but for now, he is focussed on continuing to help Forest progress after a difficult start to the campaign.

Johnson will be looking to hit double figures for both assists and goals this season, with those objectives well within the realms of possibility.

Here, we take a look at how Forest fans on Twitter have reacted to Johnson’s recent comments…


