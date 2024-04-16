When the EFL Team of the Season was announced for League Two on Sunday, Wrexham AFC was well-represented with two names on the team sheet.

Having scored during their 6-0 win over Forest Green Rovers which secured promotion the previous day, star midfielder Elliot Lee was one of those featured after notching his 16th goal of the campaign.

Arsenal loanee keeper Arthur Okonkwo was also chosen in goal after keeping 13 cleansheets in the league this season.

The 22-year-old has impressed since joining the Red Dragons in September following Ben Foster's shock move to retire again after enduring a difficult start this term.

According to The Sun, the club are considering a permanent move for the shot-stopper when his contract with the Gunners due to run out in May.

It's been reported that Okonkwo has not been offered new terms by his parent club, offering hope to the Hollywood-owned outfit that they can successfully secure his signature.

It would also appear his teammates are very keen for him to join permanently after several commented on a recent Instagram post he shared celebrating Wrexham's ascent to League One.

Arthur Okonkwo's 2023/24 League Two stats (As of April 16th, 2024 - per FotMob) Games 34 Minutes played 3015 Clean sheets 13 Saves 105 Save percentage 78.4% Penalties saved 1/2

Okonkwo urged to 'sign da ting' by colleagues

Okonkwo shared an image on the social media platform showing the team having a picture taken together at the Racecourse after their promotion was confirmed against Forest Green.

It was accompanied by the caption: "What a day! What a team. Town is going up!"

It didn't take long for his teammates to start commenting, with former Republic of Ireland international James McClean saying: "Sign the contract big boy".

Meanwhile, right-wing-back Ryan Barnett, who scored a thunderous effort during the second half of Saturday's game, simply urged the keeper to "Sign da ting".

A number of Wrexham fans echoed their sentiments, as Okonkwo has shown huge potential to follow the club up the leagues.

Keeper's future at Wrexham uncertain in short-term

While the clamour is certainly there for Okonkwo to join Parkinson's side on a permanent basis, what is less clear is how likely he is to sign.

In the short-term, the keeper will return to Arsenal once Wrexham's campaign ends later this month.

As per The Sun, the North Wales outfit are reported to have covered less than half of his wages this season, with the Premier League club paying for most of his salary.

Wrexham are hardly short of money since being taken over by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

This was evidenced in the club's latest accounts, which show their wage bill for last season stood at a massive £6.9m when they won the National League.

That figure is likely to have increased already in League Two following the arrival of the likes of McClean and former Premier League striker Stephen Fletcher last summer.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire believes Reynolds and McElhenney will have to fork out even more money if they want to challenge in League One.

With other competing priorities, such as a new stand and creating a state-of-the-art training facility, it remains to be seen how far they are willing to stretch their playing budget.

However, it could be key if they want to secure Okonkwo' signature and make his move a permanent one.