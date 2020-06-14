Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Sign that permanent contract’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react as on-loan star sends determined message

Published

1 hour ago

on

West Bromwich Albion fans have reacted to a recent twitter post from on-loan midfielder Matheus Pereira.

The 24-year-old is on-loan from Sporting CP. He joined last summer and has since proved himself to be one of the Championship’s best attacking midfielders.

He’s currently on six goals for the season, and has 13 assists to his names as well – more than any other player in the league. Now as the Championship return draws closer, Pereira is seemingly ready for the challenge.

Slaven Bilic’s side have nine games left to seal their promotion to the Premier League, in the Croat’s first season in charge of the club.

They currently sit a point and a place behind league leaders Leeds, and will resume their domestic duties with the visit of local rivals Birmingham City this weekend.

Plenty of fans reacted to Pereira’s tweet earlier, and here’s what they had to say to the Brazilian ahead of next weekend:


