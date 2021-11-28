Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Sign of intent’, ‘Nothing is ever straight forward’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to takeover update

Derby County fans have taken to Twitter to voice their concerns for the takeover of their club.

It was reported by The Sun that American businessman Chris Kirchner is flying to England to find answers in his bid to takeover Derby County.

Kirchner has reportedly grown frustrated at the lack of progress on his takeover and wants answers sooner rather than later as costs continue to rise for the club.

The American entrepreneur did make his interest public in October and has been to watch a couple of games since the news broke of his interest.

Delays to striking a deal with HMRC and finalising compensation claims from Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers could be proving to be the sticking point for administrators.

Nonetheless, Kirchner wants to see progress and a realistic time scale on completing the takeover as administrators have now admitted a deal is expected to be completed towards the end of January – a month after their original target of the end of December.

This has inevitably led to comments from Derby fans on Twitter and what it means for their club, here’s what they said.


