‘Sign of intent’, ‘Nothing is ever straight forward’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to takeover update

Derby County fans have taken to Twitter to voice their concerns for the takeover of their club.

It was reported by The Sun that American businessman Chris Kirchner is flying to England to find answers in his bid to takeover Derby County.

Kirchner has reportedly grown frustrated at the lack of progress on his takeover and wants answers sooner rather than later as costs continue to rise for the club.

The American entrepreneur did make his interest public in October and has been to watch a couple of games since the news broke of his interest.

Delays to striking a deal with HMRC and finalising compensation claims from Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers could be proving to be the sticking point for administrators.

Nonetheless, Kirchner wants to see progress and a realistic time scale on completing the takeover as administrators have now admitted a deal is expected to be completed towards the end of January – a month after their original target of the end of December.

This has inevitably led to comments from Derby fans on Twitter and what it means for their club, here’s what they said.

Get Pearce out now and Kirchner in, sooner these admins are gone and we can get started on the mop up job that Morris has left us the better — Dave Liddle (@davestating) November 28, 2021

This is just him or his PR people trying to put a bit of pressure on to get the outcome he wants surely? — James Windle (@MisterWindle) November 28, 2021

I do wonder if he is trying to apply pressure for the deal to be agreed knowing that there are 3 other potential bidders. Flying from the States is a sign of intent however if he walked it would never surprise me. — Michael Broadley (@BroadleyMichael) November 28, 2021

Nothing is ever straight forward with this club! — Ryan Lees (@Leesy0591) November 28, 2021

Bit of a non story really but if he is shocked by the state of the club and frustrated by the time it is taking to agree term with creditors I wonder about his due diligence — keith turner (@keitht1972) November 28, 2021

I think Wycombe and Boro know they don’t have a chance of winning but there legal action could chew up January and transfer window I think that’s why they have done this. 🐏🇺🇸💰✈️ — paul (@storm16540959) November 28, 2021

We don’t know if Kirchner is the preferred bidder either.The administrators said HMRC are will make a deal but obviously Morris is owed 125 million in soft loans and stadium.Evans the former owner at Ipswich was owed 100million in soft loans but waved it.🐏🇺🇸💰✈️ — paul (@storm16540959) November 28, 2021