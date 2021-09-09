‘Sign him whatever the cost’, ‘Getting ridiculous’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as 24-y/o makes big impact on international duty

Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s fine start to the season continued as he saved another penalty for Northern Ireland against Switzerland last night.

The keeper joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan from Burnley in the summer and he has made a huge difference at Hillsborough, conceding just one goal in five games as Darren Moore’s side sit fourth in the table.

And, he took that form to the international stage, following up a penalty save against Lithuania with another stop from 12 yards as he pushed Haris Seferovic’s effort away.

As well as that, Peacock-Farrell was commanding throughout as his country held on for a point against the Swiss at Windsor Park.

Wednesday fans have been delighted with the contributions of the new recruit since he joined and they were very pleased to see him do well in the World Cup qualifiers.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display, as the supporters call on the Owls to do all they can to sign Peacock-Farrell permanently…

Don’t fall in love with a loan player they say 🦉🔵⚪️ https://t.co/Gh7LOsupO2 — kalen (@kalen13302468) September 8, 2021

It should not be possible for loan players to make you 🥰 them this much! Hope we find a way to keep him! 🤞🏻 — Stephanie Humphrey (@StephHumphrey84) September 8, 2021

Get that cheque book out Mr Chansiri and give @BurnleyOfficial whatever they want what a keep #swfc 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — scott cain (@scottcain13) September 8, 2021

sign him whatever the cost — 🇪🇪 (@mattleagueone) September 8, 2021

SIGN HIM UP! 💙🤍🦉 — Luke Marsh (@LukeMar49281445) September 8, 2021