‘Sign him’, ‘We could do better’ – These Charlton fans are torn over on-loan player

Jonathan Leko joined Charlton Athletic on-loan at the start of the season.

The West Brom striker had scored five goals in 21 Championship appearances before being ruled out for the remainder of the season, having picked up an ACL injury back in December.

He split opinion at The Valley – Leko’s a player with clear ability and potential but he was quite the clumsy striker, almost as if he were too quick for his own good.

Charlton have been hit harder than anyone in the division by injury this season, and if Leko had remained fit, he would’ve played a lot more football – fellow strikers Lyle Taylor and Macauley Bonne were both sidelined for sustained periods too.

We asked Charlton fans of the Facebook group ‘Charlton Athletic FC (The unofficial and uncensored Charlton fans group)‘ whether they think Leko would’ve made a difference if he were fit, and whether they’d like to see him join on-loan again next year.

Here’s what they had to say:

Ian Lane: Couldn’t been any worse

Daniel Sofrone: At times frustrating to watch him play. However, superb pace and technical skills, can create spaces in the opposite box and glues to goals. He improved a lot under Bowyer.

Dave Warren: He gave us width and wasn’t afraid to take players on. I’d have liked him and Andre Green either side of Lyle Taylor, but such is life, I wouldn’t have him back though.

Sam Lock: He made something out of nothing. Would have him on a permanent.

Andrew Parry: If we’re on a budget and he’s cheap then I’d take him. If we’re spending ambitiously then we could do better.

Andrew Dudley: Yes our top-scorer at the time would be great right now. Only player we had that was direct and could scare defenders. Proving to be twice the player Green is. But Green puts in a shift, most Charlton fans would choose effort over talent.

Mark Haines: He got loads of abuse on here and I understand that. He gave us an outlet and while frustrating at times, we went forward more with him being frustrating at times but always positive. I would sign him.