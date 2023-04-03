Stoke City’s brilliant form continued with a thumping 4-0 success at Coventry City on Saturday.

Whilst Alex Neil’s side have left it too late to push for the play-offs, a five game unbeaten run has convinced many of the fans that they are heading in the right direction under the Scotsman.

Ki-Jana Hoever continues to impress

Perhaps the only negative around the Potters right now is the fact that many of the key performers at the club are on loan. Dujon Sterling has impressed in defence, Ben Pearson’s presence has seriously improved the midfield, and Will Smallbone is showing end product to go with his intelligent all-round game.

Yet, perhaps the standout loanee in recent weeks has been Ki-Jana Hoever.

The right-back joined on loan after an underwhelming spell with PSV in the first part of the campaign, and it’s fair to say he didn’t always convince at Molineux. So, this was a big opportunity for the Dutchman to show what he can do, and he has grasped it with both hands.

In the nine games he has featured in, Hoever has incredibly scored four goals, impressing with his energy and willingness to get down the flank.

Crucially though, he has brought genuine quality to the side as well, with his ability evident against the Sky Blues, as Hoever scored a wonderful solo goal to cap off another outstanding display.

The 21-year-old, who had registered an assist earlier in the game, showed great skill to beat his man, before finishing smartly when in on goal, with Stoke sharing a different angle of the strike on their official Twitter feed.

As you would expect, it brought plenty of responses from the Potters support, most of whom are desperate for the club to do all they can to keep Hoever for the long-term.

Whether that’s a realistic possibility remains to be seen, as the ex-Liverpool youngster has a contract with Wolves until 2025, and you’d imagine they will definitely want to keep him if they suffer relegation, which is a possibility this season.

Anyway, that’s a discussion for the summer, but in the meantime, Hoever has certainly made a positive impression among the Stoke faithful...

However, some did acknowledge that it's going to be hard to convince the Dutch U21 international that his future should be at the Bet365 Stadium.