Sheffield Wednesday supporters have taken to social media to react to the news that Kevin De Bruyne opted to wear an Owls shirt in the aftermath of Manchester City's Champions League triumph.

City became the second English side to win the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League in the same season last weekend as they defeated Inter Milan in Istanbul.

De Bruyne would have been hoping to play a major role in this aforementioned clash for City having helped the club book a place in the final by providing nine direct goal contributions over the course of this competition.

However, the Belgium international sustained a hamstring injury in the first-half of this fixture, and was replaced by Phil Foden.

Following the break, Rodri scored what turned out to be the winning goal for City as he slotted an effort past goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Ederson produced two fine saves to prevent Inter from taking the game to extra-time during the closing stages of this clash.

Due to the extent of the injury that he sustained against Inter, De Bruyne will miss Belgium's upcoming qualifying fixtures with Austria and Estonia, and may not be fit enough to represent City at the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

A video shared on Twitter by a Sheffield Wednesday supporter has shown De Bruyne wearing an Owls shirt.

De Bruyne is embraced by his team-mate Kyle Walker, who was born in Sheffield, and started his career playing for Wednesday's arch-rivals Sheffield United.

Upon seeing De Bruyne donning a Wednesday shirt, many of the club's supporters reacted on the social media platform.

This fan urged the Owls to sign the attacking midfielder in the upcoming transfer window.

As for these fans, they expressed a variety of views regarding the footage.

While City will be looking to defend their Champions League title next season, Wednesday will be aiming to achieve a great deal of success in the Championship.

With Darren Moore at the helm, the Owls managed to secure a return to the second tier last month by defeating Barnsley in the League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium.