‘Sign him up’ – Plenty of West Brom fans all in agreement as young forward continues to impress

Northampton Town were promoted to Sky Bet League One last night, after defeating Exeter City by four goals to nil in the League Two play-off final at Wembley.

The Cobblers came from behind to beat Cheltenham Town 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals, setting them up nicely for a clash with Exeter under the arch.

Keith Curle’s side were absolutely rampant on Monday night, with first-half goals from Ryan Watson and Callum Morton sending them into a 2-0 lead at the interval.

Dean Moxey was sent off for Exeter on the hour mark, before goals from Sam Hoskins and Andy Williams secured a fantastic 4-0 win for Town, sending them back to League One after a two-year absence.

Morton was the star of the show for Northampton on Monday night, with the West Bromwich Albion loanee continuing to catch the eye.

The 20-year-old joined Northampton on loan in January, scoring five goals in nine League Two appearances for the Cobblers.

Morton has been on fire in the play-offs, too, scoring two goals in the semi-final second leg as they came from 2-0 behind to beat Cheltenham 3-2 on aggregate.

Morton was a constant threat alongside Vadaine Oliver last night, too, and the young forward made it eight goals in 12 games in a Northampton shirt when he netted on 31 minutes.

Plenty of West Brom fans have had their say on their young forward’s performances for Town, following another fantastic display last night.

With only one year remaining on his contract at the Hawthorns, there’s only one thing Albion fans want the club to do…

He just said on Sky that he still has a year left on his contract, I assume he means with Albion, so pay the lad well and get him to sign another contract, the lad's superb. — Bomber's Boots (@BombersBoots) June 29, 2020

start him wednesday. ginger mbappe — sam (@sammycinnamon_) June 29, 2020

Dear West Bromwich Albion, I’m writing to inform you we cannot loose ANOTHER talent. Therefore, insinuating a new contract should be signed in due course. Love From,

Every Albion Fan x — Josh (@JoshhWBA) June 29, 2020

Is he available to us now? With the form he's in worth a place on the bench surely. Looks a proper poacher 👏 — Jack Pallett (@PallettJack) June 29, 2020

1 year left on his deal dont let another one walk away — Lee Adams (@grizzly1479) June 29, 2020

Sign him up — Nathan (@_N47H4N) June 29, 2020

Well done Callum 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Karl Latham (@KarlJLatham) June 29, 2020

He reminds me so much of Lee Hughes it’s unbelievable… Well done @CMorton_10 great performance. 👍🏻 — Scotty1978 (@cscotty1978) June 29, 2020

Get him back to play on Wednesday night!! He’s better than our current crop of strikers! We cannot let this guy leave on the cheap tie him down pronto 📝 — Andrew Grainger (@kingofchezo_WBA) June 29, 2020

All we have to do is sign him, and play him. It's that simple — Josh Bell (@JoshBel82938253) June 29, 2020