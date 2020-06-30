Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Sign him up’ – Plenty of West Brom fans all in agreement as young forward continues to impress

Published

2 mins ago

on

Northampton Town were promoted to Sky Bet League One last night, after defeating Exeter City by four goals to nil in the League Two play-off final at Wembley.

The Cobblers came from behind to beat Cheltenham Town 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals, setting them up nicely for a clash with Exeter under the arch.

Keith Curle’s side were absolutely rampant on Monday night, with first-half goals from Ryan Watson and Callum Morton sending them into a 2-0 lead at the interval.

Dean Moxey was sent off for Exeter on the hour mark, before goals from Sam Hoskins and Andy Williams secured a fantastic 4-0 win for Town, sending them back to League One after a two-year absence.

Morton was the star of the show for Northampton on Monday night, with the West Bromwich Albion loanee continuing to catch the eye.

The 20-year-old joined Northampton on loan in January, scoring five goals in nine League Two appearances for the Cobblers.

Morton has been on fire in the play-offs, too, scoring two goals in the semi-final second leg as they came from 2-0 behind to beat Cheltenham 3-2 on aggregate.

Morton was a constant threat alongside Vadaine Oliver last night, too, and the young forward made it eight goals in 12 games in a Northampton shirt when he netted on 31 minutes.

Plenty of West Brom fans have had their say on their young forward’s performances for Town, following another fantastic display last night.

With only one year remaining on his contract at the Hawthorns, there’s only one thing Albion fans want the club to do…


