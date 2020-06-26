‘Sign him up permanently’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to fresh player update

Birmingham City have reached an agreement with Chelsea to extend the loan deal of defender Jake Clarke-Salter until the end of the season, the club have now announced via their official website.

The 22-year-old arrived at St. Andrew’s on a season-long loan deal from Stamford Bridge in the summer, and he has since made a positive impact in the team under Pep Clotet.

The central defender has made 19 appearances across all competitions for Blues with 15 appearances of those coming in the Championship.

The defender has encountered a couple of injury problems this term, and was sidelined towards the end of 2019 after dislocating his shoulder in a 3-2 away win at Reading in December.

But Clarke-Salter has returned from that and become a better player, establishing himself as a solid player for Blues as they look to finish in the top-half of the table.

Clarke-Salter will now be available to play for Blues in the latter stages of the season under Pep Clotet, after extending his loan deal until the end of the season.

This is obviously a big boost for Blues, as they look to cement their place in the Championship for another year and avoid falling into a relegation battle.

Here, we take a look at Blues fans’ reactions to this piece of news…

