“Sign him up” – Middlesbrough fan pundit reacts to Preston North End transfer link

Chris Wilder has added a good number of signings to his Middlesbrough squad this summer although he has expressed a desire to add further before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

One name that could soon be incoming at the Riverside Stadium is Emil Riis from Preston North End.

As per our exclusive Football League World report, Wilder identified the 24-year-old as a possible addition and Football Insider have now reported that the Lilywhites have named an asking price of £8million.

The forward had a strong season at Deepdale last year as he scored 16 league goals in 44 appearances and with attacking options needing more strength, it’s no surprised that Wilder is looking at the player.

Whether the two clubs will strike a deal is yet to be seen but we asked FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt for her thoughts on the potential signing: “I think he would be a good investment signing.

“He’s at an age where he’s still very much an asset and he has room to improve further as well which is very, very mouth watering because he’s coming off the back of a 16 goal season in the Championship, 14 of those non penalty goals.

“I’m really surprised about the Preston reaction to him because they have a striker than in all competitions hit 20 goals. Boro fans would give anything to have a striker to hit 20 goals no matter who those goals have come against.

“I have seen a few criticisms of his touch and his build up play but he can’t half strike a ball, we saw that at the Riverside last season when we effectively gifted Preston three points and we definitely gifted Riis the goal he scored but he still had to put it away and it was some finish.

“And then of course scoring the double against us final game of the season. The second goal, the chip over the keeper, over Luke Daniels was really good and I think that showed his quality and if that’s a glimpse of what Emil Riis can offer then sign him up.”

The Verdict:

This would be a good signing for Boro this summer. As Dana points out, this is a player who was able to contribute 20 goals in all competitions last season and would no doubt boost the attacking options in Wilder’s squad.

At 24-years-old, he’s still at an exciting age where he has space to grow his game further and potentially contribute further not just with goals in his games but other spots on the pitch.

Whether a deal will be done after the £8million asking price being put on the player is yet to be seen. However, if Boro are in a position to get this one done, then it’s not a bad bit of business at all.