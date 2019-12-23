‘Sign him up’ – Many West Bromwich Albion fans react to Matheus Pereira’s post

Many West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to react to Matheus Pereira’s post following the club’s 1-1 draw with Brentford at the Hawthorns.

The Baggies, who are currently top of the Championship standings, extended their unbeaten league run to 13 games by sealing a point in front of their supporters on Saturday.

Despite entering the clash brimming with confidence following their recent victory over Birmingham City, West Brom fell behind in 43rd minute as Henrik Dalsgaard headed home from a corner.

Undeterred by this setback, the Baggies hit back on the stroke of half-time as Darnell Furlong scored his second goal of the season.

Although West Brom created several chances after the break, they were forced to settle for a draw against an impressive Brentford side.

With Leeds United suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Fulham at Craven Cottage at the weekend, the Baggies extended their lead in the Championship to three points.

Pereira, who joined West Brom on a season-long loan deal in the summer from Sporting Lisbon, reflected on his side’s draw with Brentford by posting a picture on Twitter of himself with his son who was a mascot for Saturday’s game.

Upon seeing the midfielder’s tweet, many West Brom fans reacted in a positive manner on the social media platform.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Sign him up. And the kid. — Baggies Facts (@Baggies_Facts) December 22, 2019

Wearing the colours already 💙 — Jack 💚💛 (@ftblJack01) December 22, 2019

Future Baggies player. — Timbo🍥 (@timmythorpev1) December 22, 2019

⚪️🔵❤️ beautiful 👊🏻 — bobby f (@robbyofsmeth) December 22, 2019

Truly wonderful 👍🏼 — Kin_wba (@kinnrea) December 22, 2019

Baller — Jarno Aalderink (@jarno_aalderink) December 22, 2019

The best — matt🇭🇷 (@mxttarr1) December 22, 2019

Nice to see you getting him wearing the colours from a young age 👍 — BigSemiAjayi6 (@BigAjayi6) December 22, 2019

Lovely photo. — Kathryn Langran (@KathrynLangran) December 22, 2019