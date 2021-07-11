‘Sign him up’, ‘Mad’ – Many Reading FC fans react as transfer link emerges

Former West Brom winger Kyle Edwards has been identified by Berkshire Live as a Trialist who played 56 minutes for Reading during their 1-0 victory over Lincoln City.

Edwards, who has recently emerged as a transfer target for Celtic, left The Hawthorns in May, putting an end to 17 years with his boyhood club and headed into a football climate of uncertainty.

The 23-year-old was also targeted by Luton Town in January, but finances seemed to prove an issue.

Edwards made 49 appearances for The Baggies since he made his debut in 2018 during an EFL cup match against Luton.

The Royals have been scouting the market for wingers this summer, with Michael Olise’s departure highlighting that there is a definite need to strengthen in that position.

According to Berkshire Live, Yannick Bolasie has been offered a deal at The Madjeski Stadium, whilst Junior Hoilett is also being monitored.

Yakou Meite’s is now expected to be sidelined for a while, meaning that attacking recruits are being highly prioritised by Veljko Paunovic, as the 2021/22 approaches.

The Royals head to Staffordshire for their first game of the new season in just under four weeks, to face a Stoke City side who will once again have promotion ambitions. It is set to be a tough test, but should Reading get any of these deals over the line, then they too will be equally as ambitious.

Here we take a look at how some fans reacted to the tweet sent out by Berkshire Live’s Jonathan Low, who confirmed that Edwards was the trialist involved.

