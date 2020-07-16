‘Sign him up, loan him out, benefit later’ – Sheffield United keeping tabs on EFL man’s situation: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough teenager Djed Spence is attracting the interest of a number of Premier League clubs, with Sheffield United amongst those named in the pursuit.

According to a report from ESPN, Tottenham and West Ham are amongst the high-profile names really keen on Spence, with Sheffield United reportedly keeping tabs on the situation surrounding the 19-year-old.

Our writers discuss whether a move to Bramall Lane would be good for the full-back…

George Harbey

I think Spence should consider this move carefully to be honest.

I have no doubts that Spence would fit right into Sheffield United’s system, as their wing-backs are so important. They create so many chances through Enda Stevens and George Baldock, who love to bomb on forward and overload.

Spence is a very powerful player who possesses real speed going forward and he would be a very useful option for Chris Wilder, but whilst George Baldock is still at Bramall Lane, the 19-year-old isn’t going to be a regular at all.

Of course, all good teams need competition for places, but I think that Spence should move to somewhere where he will earn regular game time to keep on developing as a player.

Jacob Potter

I can see their logic in this one.

Spence has shown that he’s a hard-working player that is full of energy in wide areas, which would make him the perfect fit for Sheffield United.

I do have my doubts as to whether he’d be a good enough player to have in the Premier League straight away, and I think a loan spell in the Championship would be beneficial to him in the near future.

But Sheffield United are a club that are certainly heading in the right direction under the management of Chris Wilder and you have to trust his judgement with this one.

I think it would be a smart move for the Blades, who could definitely benefit from adding much-needed depth to their squad ahead of next year’s campaign.

QUIZ: Can you name the stadium of these 40 EFL clubs?

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF HULL CITY'S STADIUM? KCOM Stadium KTOM Stadium KPOM Stadium KROM Stadium

Ned Holmes

I really like this as a long-term move for the Blades.

The 19-year-old has impressed in a Boro side that has been pretty underwhelming this term and certainly looks a bright prospect.

He’s shown a desire to battle defensively and fly forward into the final third, which you’d imagine would make him an ideal fit for Chris Wilder’s system at Bramall Lane.

Is he ready for the Premier League yet? No I don’t think so.

This move, to me, looks one that would pay dividends long-term and I can’t see Spence displacing the right-sided defenders the Blades already have at the moment.

Sign him up, loan him out, benefit later.