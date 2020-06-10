‘Sign him up’, ‘Legend’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans react to emerging footage of midfielder

Coventry City have clinched promotion back into the Championship after the majority of League One clubs voted to curtail this year’s campaign.

The Sky Blues were sat top of the League One table, and will be pleased to have their promotion confirmed from the third tier of English football.

One player that played a key role in their promotion-winning season in League One this season is Aston Villa loanee Callum O’Hare.

The 22-year-old chipped in with four goals and seven assists in his 39 appearances for Mark Robins’ side this season, and you would imagine that he’s made a good impression with Aston Villa.

O’Hare took to social media to give a glimpse of his celebrations on Tuesday, after their promotion was confirmed.

It’s safe to say that plenty of Coventry City fans were delighted to see O’Hare celebrating the club’s promotion in the way he did on Tuesday evening.

