‘Sign him up’, ‘Lacks class’ – Many Watford fans split by transfer claim from familiar face

Inter Milan’s Ashley Young has claimed he would love to return to finish his career at Watford, which has drawn a mixed reaction from fans of the Championship club.

The 35-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Inter’s side this term – featuring in all three of their Serie A games so far – having joined from Manchester United last season.

Young is a product of the Watford academy and made more than 100 appearances for the club before leaving to join Aston Villa in 2007, with a move to Old Trafford following four years later.

Speaking on the Hornets’ ‘Golden Tales’ podcast, the England international suggested that Watford will always be his home.

He said: “I will always say it’s my home. For me, at my age now, and you can ask my family, you can ask my agent, if I had the opportunity to go back and finish my career at Watford I would jump at the chance.”

Young has not always been the most popular figure among Hornets fans after he celebrated two goals in front of them at Vicarage Road while playing for United in 2017.

He discussed that on the podcast, suggesting he had nothing against Watford fans and that it didn’t go any deeper than just him celebrating a goal.

Do these celebrities support QPR, Watford, Luton or Charlton Athletic?

1 of 14 Geri Halliwell Watford Charlton QPR Luton

Young’s claims have caught the attention of the Vicarage Road faithful and drawn a mixed response, with some supporters urging the club to sign him and others giving him some stick.

Read their reaction here:

He’s dead to me after scoring that free kick for Man Utd and celebrated right in front of the rookery — Jay ➐ (@saucywfc) October 8, 2020

Sign him up — RyMo (@RyanMorganMedia) October 8, 2020

The way he celebrated when scoring a few for United he can rot in Italy. — Si K (@sikaf) October 8, 2020

I'm mixed on the topic. Celebrating a goal is obviously fine, but doing so whilst mocking the fans that clapped for you every time you came back to the Vic lacks class. Oh well though, no point dwelling on it. I'd probably be excited too if I whipped in a beauty of a free kick https://t.co/1OQUsdlyZQ — Andrew (@WatfordAsh) October 8, 2020

I’d be all for it tbf. Need a left wing back and he fits the role perfectly https://t.co/ccrClrRXak — . (@DeadeyeDoucoure) October 8, 2020

Get him back we legit need a left wing back aswell https://t.co/l6DuYCz5FX — Naks🥤 (@TopBoyNaks) October 8, 2020

GET HIM BACK https://t.co/twcWFzRgxq — Rikki Aldridge (@RikkiAldridge) October 8, 2020

Make it happen @WatfordFC 😍🐝 Love @youngy18 probably my all time favourite https://t.co/cacEqcDJhr — Ryan Hewett (@Rhewett10) October 8, 2020