‘Sign him up and get him in the first team squad’ – Many West Brom fans call for action after U23s display

17-year-old West Bromwich Albion forward Reyes Cleary was on the scoresheet yet again for the U23s in their 1-1 draw with Reading yesterday, which has left many fans urging the club to sort out his contract situation and give him a chance in the first team.

Cleary has been in outstanding form for the club’s age-group sides this season, firing in goals for both the U23s and U18s, but is still awaiting his first chance in Valerien Ismael’s senior side.

The teenager is yet to sign a professional contract at the Hawthorns and has caught the eye of some big European clubs, leaving his future in doubt.

As per Mail Online, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Hoffenheim, and Schalke have all shown an interest while he’s also said to be on the radar of Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, and Southampton.

What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-West Brom players play at now?

1 of 22 Anders Lindegaard Helsingborgs Djurgrdens AIK Molde

He proved the Baggies star man in the U23s’ Premier League 2 clash with Reading last night by grabbing an eye-catching equaliser to earned his team a point.

Cleary held off a defender before firing a powerful strike past the Royals goalkeeper.

As he has fairly often in recent months, that goal made the 17-year-old something of a talking point among the Albion fanbase with many supporters taking to Twitter to urge the club to sort out his contract situation and give him a go in the first team.

Read their reaction here:

Get this boi in the team https://t.co/SASrIWaDXW — Matt (@MattS_121098) November 22, 2021

Will we offer him a contract ? Would he sign a contract ? I hope we’re trying ! https://t.co/6O3y0Htew7 — Scott Kempton (@skemptonx) November 22, 2021

How can you not at least even give this lad Cleary a chance his goal scoring record is phenomenal at least have him on the bench? #wba https://t.co/Cgk1oa0Pyt — Jon Simonian (@_Simonian) November 22, 2021

@valerien_ismael, please. We need goals, you insist we have enough goals. That can only mean one thing. Give this man a chance. #wba https://t.co/BxLjrl4vIz — Josh Bell (@JoshB1878) November 22, 2021

What's this lad gotta do to be given a chance in the 1st team https://t.co/V3XhCLWUke — Luke Blakeway (@LukeBlakeway) November 22, 2021

Actually offering him a contract and starting him in the first team would help — 𝑫𝒂𝒏🗣 (@danwba_) November 22, 2021

CONTRACT NOW — •bâž• (@ftblchaz) November 22, 2021

If we don’t offer him a contract and get him in and around the first team it’s an absolute joke. — Jimmy Quickfeet (@Blackjack42B) November 23, 2021

Sign him up and get him in the first team squad! — Ian Carr (@iancarr21) November 22, 2021