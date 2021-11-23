Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Sign him up and get him in the first team squad’ – Many West Brom fans call for action after U23s display

Published

33 seconds ago

on

17-year-old West Bromwich Albion forward Reyes Cleary was on the scoresheet yet again for the U23s in their 1-1 draw with Reading yesterday, which has left many fans urging the club to sort out his contract situation and give him a chance in the first team.

Cleary has been in outstanding form for the club’s age-group sides this season, firing in goals for both the U23s and U18s, but is still awaiting his first chance in Valerien Ismael’s senior side.

The teenager is yet to sign a professional contract at the Hawthorns and has caught the eye of some big European clubs, leaving his future in doubt.

As per Mail Online, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Hoffenheim, and Schalke have all shown an interest while he’s also said to be on the radar of Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, and Southampton.

He proved the Baggies star man in the U23s’ Premier League 2 clash with Reading last night by grabbing an eye-catching equaliser to earned his team a point.

Cleary held off a defender before firing a powerful strike past the Royals goalkeeper.

As he has fairly often in recent months, that goal made the 17-year-old something of a talking point among the Albion fanbase with many supporters taking to Twitter to urge the club to sort out his contract situation and give him a go in the first team.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

