‘Sign him permanently please’ – Many West Brom fans react to Grady Diangana footage

Many West Bromwich Albion fans have been reacting to throwback footage from Grady Diangana in West Brom’s 5-1 win over Swansea back in December.

In the clip, Diangana expertly controls the ball with his chest and then his head, proceeding to dink it over the on-rushing Swansea full-back Kyle Naughton in one exquisitely timed exhibition of the West Ham loanee’s ability.

Throwback to when @GradyDiang forgot he wasn’t in the playground anymore 🤦🏻‍♂️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/mHuYwui4vY — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) March 30, 2020

The Baggies were on fire that day, putting Steve Cooper’s Swansea to the sword with them winning 5-1, goals that day from Semi Ajayi, Pereira, Robson-Kanu, Phillips and Edwards sealing a comfortable three points as they reclaimed top spot in the division.

Diangana is currently on-loan at Slaven Bilic’s side from West Ham and it’s likely that the Baggies are going to want to retain his services next season, though after the stellar campaign Diangana has had, it would be a surprise to see West Ham part ways with the DR Congo-born star.

The throwback footage has naturally sparked a reaction from several West Brom fans who have reflected on this moment of pure genius from Diangana….

Sign him permanently please — Jack 🇭🇷 (@Jackmaywba) March 30, 2020

Kyle Naughton hasn’t been seen since. Hope he’s alright — õlf (@alfwbaV3) March 30, 2020

🔥🌟 — Louise Hickman (@Loubiewba) March 30, 2020

The hawthorns is his playground! — Scott lowe (@Scottlowe72) March 30, 2020

Class — darryl smith (@barrelwba10) March 30, 2020

Never tire of watching this ❤️😍 — Natalie (@nattywba) March 30, 2020