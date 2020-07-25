‘Sign him no matter what’ – These West Brom fans react to player message

It has been a fantastic few days for West Brom as they celebrate returning to the Premier League.

The Baggies didn’t do it the easy way though, as a failure to beat QPR at The Hawthorns meant that they weren’t assured of promotion until news came through that Barnsley had scored a stoppage time winner at Brentford.

Nevertheless, they got the job done and the celebrations started – and it appears they are still ongoing.

That’s after on-loan forward Callum Robinson took to Instagram to share an image of himself in his Albion shirt and the words ‘still buzzing’ – a post which the club shared.

As you would expect, it brought plenty of responses from the fans, with many urging the club to seal a permanent transfer with Sheffield United for the Irish international ahead of their top-flight campaign as he made a big impact since joining in January.

Here we look at some of the comments…

Put the contract in front of him while he’s still on a high😂😂 — George Downes (@george_downes17) July 25, 2020

Sign him up — WEST BROM FAN TV (@ALBIONFANTV) July 25, 2020

I love this guy sign him no matter what the cost — Jane Fergusson (@FergussonJane) July 25, 2020

Callum great performance last game. I'll forgive you for the miss. I think you more suited playing up front. — Bal Kumar (@Bal_1976) July 25, 2020

I really hope we sign him. We need his passion 💙🤍 — Bomber's Boots (@BombersBoots) July 25, 2020

what a guy — matt (@matt_wba) July 25, 2020

Get him in those #NewStripes — Tom Harris (@electrodecay) July 25, 2020