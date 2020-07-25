Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Sign him no matter what’ – These West Brom fans react to player message

Published

6 mins ago

on

It has been a fantastic few days for West Brom as they celebrate returning to the Premier League.

The Baggies didn’t do it the easy way though, as a failure to beat QPR at The Hawthorns meant that they weren’t assured of promotion until news came through that Barnsley had scored a stoppage time winner at Brentford.

Nevertheless, they got the job done and the celebrations started – and it appears they are still ongoing.

That’s after on-loan forward Callum Robinson took to Instagram to share an image of himself in his Albion shirt and the words ‘still buzzing’ – a post which the club shared.

As you would expect, it brought plenty of responses from the fans, with many urging the club to seal a permanent transfer with Sheffield United for the Irish international ahead of their top-flight campaign as he made a big impact since joining in January.

Here we look at some of the comments…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Sign him no matter what’ – These West Brom fans react to player message

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: