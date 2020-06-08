‘Sign him’, ‘Lifetime contract please’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans excited by latest Benik Afobe update

Footage has emerged of striker Benik Afobe impressing in Bristol City training, which has drawn an excited response from many Robins fans.

The 27-year-old has missed the majority of the season due to injury but it appears he will be back fit when the Championship returns later this month.

Afobe joined from Stoke City on a season-long loan and made a fast start at Ashton Gate – scoring three times in his first five appearances – before suffering a ligament injury that was expected to keep him out for the rest of the season.

It appears that, following the delay to the 2019/20 campaign, the striker will be available to Lee Johnson when the season gets back underway.

He seems to have been working hard to prove his fitness to the City boss as footage has emerged of Afobe impressing in training.

It looks as though Johnson will have an embarrassment of riches available to him for the run-in, as far as strikers are concerned.

In addition to the returning man, he has January signing Nahki Wells, Andreas Weimann, and Famara Diedhiou – who is having arguably his best season in a City shirt.

It is understood the Robins will have to pay in the region of £6 million to sign Afobe permanently in the summer.

The 27-year-old appears to be a popular figure already and his latest training ground footage has caused quite the stir among fans of the Bs3 outfit.

Read their reaction here:

