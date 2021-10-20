‘Sign him forever’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to 25-year-old’s display v Portsmouth

After a difficult start to the new League One season, Ipswich Town recorded a 4-0 victory over Portsmouth last night to push up to 13th in the table.

In what was a summer of complete change at Portman Road, Paul Cook’s side picked up just three points from their opening six games.

One player who has not struggled to adapt to the rigours of playing within a different squad is Macauley Bonne, who reached double figures for the season with his goal last night.

The on loan QPR striker dispossessed Gavin Bazunu in the Portsmouth net in the 42nd minute, before hammering in an opener.

Conor Chaplin then intelligently added a second, before Sone Aluko added a third, finishing off a well-worked passing move.

Wes Burns completed the scoring in the 75th minute, firing low past Bazunu after meeting Janoi Donacien’s pull-back.

Bonne now sits as joint top goalscorer in the division with Morecambe’s Cole Stockton, with the Ipswich forward showing excellent form.

It remains to be seen if his early form could earn him another chance in the Championship with The R’s in January, but given the options that the West London club have, then it is probably wise to allow him to keep shining in League One.

Here, we take a look at how some Ipswich fans have reacted to Bonne’s performance on Twitter…

Is that 10, TEN GOALS Already?! — Daniel Shelcot (@DanShelcot) October 19, 2021

The man is fire 🔥 — Mark (@Carter_QPR) October 19, 2021

Sign him forever 😍😍 — Lucie (@loose167) October 19, 2021

He’s one of our own — jack hales (@J_ack05) October 19, 2021

death, taxes and this man bagging — Brett🏏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️ (@brettnormans) October 19, 2021

Super super Bonne — James Walker Parden (@PardenWalker) October 19, 2021

🚜COME ON CRISTIANO BONNE-ALDO🔵⚪️ — Deco (@decoITFC) October 19, 2021