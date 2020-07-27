‘Sideways move’, ‘I don’t see this one’ – Sabri Lamouchi in-demand: Will he ditch Nottingham Forest? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sabri Lamouchi’s future at Nottingham Forest is certainly up in the air, with Watford said to be eyeing up the Frenchman as a potential replacement for Nigel Pearson.

Lamouchi has endured a positive tenure in charge of Forest since arriving at the City Ground in the summer, but ultimately, their season ended in bitter disappointment.

Despite occupying a play-off spot since the end of December, Forest capitulated in the final game of their season, losing 4-1 at home to Stoke as Swansea overturned a five-goal swing to leapfrog into the top-six.

The Evening Standard have recently claimed that Lamouchi is on a list of targets for Watford, with the Hornets’ relegation from the Premier League being confirmed at the weekend following a defeat to Arsenal.

Here, the FLW team discuss whether they can see Lamouchi leaving Forest for Vicarage Road this summer…

Jacob Potter

I can’t see him leaving Nottingham Forest.

The Reds’ season ended in a frustrating manner, as they missed out on a top-six finish, despite holding a sizeable advantage over Swansea City heading into the final day of the season.

But on the whole, Lamouchi has done a fine job with Nottingham Forest, and I think he’ll be keen to finish the project he started with the Reds.

They’ve got the makings of an excellent squad at the City Ground, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them challenging for promotion into the Premier League with Lamouchi in charge next season.

Watford are a team that could be challenging them for promotion next season as well, but I think Lamouchi will want to stick with Nottingham Forest over a potential move to Vicarage Road.

George Dagless

I don’t see this one.

If Forest want to keep Lamouchi that should be enough for him to stay and finish what he has started.

There’s plenty of good things being done at Forest right now and it would be a shame to walk away after one disappointment.

As well as that, the Watford job is hardly a picture of stability and serenity so why would you move there in all honesty?

The ultimate Nottingham Forest end of season quiz – Can you get 14/14?

1 of 14 How many points did Forest finish on? 68 70 71 72

Alfie Burns

With the pair in the same division next season, it’s a sideways move.

Forest are a big hitter in the Championship and, if the Reds decide to stick with Lamouchi, he should be looking to build on a decent first season at the City Ground in 2020/21.

Of course, Watford might throw a big budget at him and there’s still a chance Forest could cut ties with the Frenchman, but I don’t see a move to Watford looking appealing at all.

If you offered him the chance to end Forest’s 20 year+ wait for a Premier League return or help Watford bounce back, you’d know where his ambitions would lie.

Forest is the bigger (and better) job.